Railway Station and Hotel

Invercargill is at the south end of the South Island of New Zealand. On the other side of the block from the main street, the west side of the inner city, you’ll find a very beautiful railway hotel on which sits the elegant wind vane that I showed you in Wind Vane, Invercargill. Across from the hotel is the railway station. Nigel was sole photographer this day and in addition to taking photos of the hotel for me, he also crossed the street and got some interesting shots of the railway station.
For: Which Way Photo Challenge January 10, 2019
Photos taken by Nigel 11 Jan 2019. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Railway Station
Hotel reflections in railway station windows
Victoria Railway Hotel (1896)
The date on this part of the building, below, is 1907
The hotel looks beautiful despite the less salubrious surroundings
Victoria Railway Hotel website
Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Very grand, if seemingly out of place in those surroundings, Liz! Somehow I was expecting elaborate grounds, forgetting you had said in the wind vane post it was in the city. Great captures of the hotel reflecting in the opposite windows, Nigel!
Beautiful buildings.
Thank you Ted. They really are, and I think sometime we will go and stay a night there at the hotel. It would be so nice to experience staying inside such a building!
Really cool. That’s a pretty building! Thanks for joining in. 😊
I’m glad you host the challenge, its fun to join in. Thank you!
My pleasure. 😊
