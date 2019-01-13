Summer Smile

Yesterday was like one big smile. Beautiful summer day, perfect temperature, blue sky. We headed over to Tapanui and then continued to Roxburgh in Central Otago via Moa Flat, a favourite route for us. At Roxburgh we looked in on a book and white elephant sale. I picked up a book for 40 cents and a teapot for $3 – highly pleased with myself! The book is “Born On The Continent – Ubuntu” by Getrude Matshe. I’ve read little of it yet but it looks fascinating.

dunrobin_signpost

I took the above photo on our way home from Roxburgh when we stopped at a tiny locality called Dunrobin. The signpost shows many of the places we visited. The following photos were all taken at Moa Flat slightly earlier. I loved the blue sky so much I couldn’t bear to crop it down in any photo!

Moa Flat

At Moa Flat we climb away from Central Otago and enter Clutha briefly, then Southland. From up here you can enjoy a vast panoramic landscape and its really magic! There’s not many opportunities to pull off the road but as you see we found a place to stop so that we could explore the wild roadside.

moa_flat_roadside_01

The wild shrub in the above photo is a native sharp and spiky plant named matagouri that grows in the high country areas. We’re right into summer now and there’s lots of wildflowers and grasses in flower.

moa_flat_roadside_02

Nigel and I both had a ball exploring the roadside plants on such a lovely day. The gnarly shrub is also matagouri. The white flowers are wild carrot (Achillea sp.)

moa_flat_roadside_03

Nigel was using his “proper” camera, an Olympus. When he gets photos of me I’m always surprised how intensely focussed I am on the task at hand. We both love to explore outdoor places like this.

moa_flat_roadside_04

I work hard to take the best photos I can – challenging on such a bright afternoon. I took three versions of many of my shots with the light adjustment different for each. I find it difficult moving the light-icon thingy around on my screen, and there were times when I couldn’t see screen detail and just took shots anyway!

There’ll be more to come from this little foray 🙂

Tina Schell in her  Lens-Artists Challenge #28 – CURVES  posted yesterday, starts with a quote that I wish to share with you here. Its a lovely blog-post and well worth a visit if you can spare a minute or two.

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” — Phyllis Diller

Further Reading

On our return we purchased fresh cherries from an orchard at Ettrick. They were so delicious that I wrote a poem last night to celebrate! I posted it on my new blog. The poem is:  Pop Goes The Cherry

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

11 thoughts on “Summer Smile

    1. Thank you Jodi! NZ with its unpredictable maritime climate is very changeable. Yesterday and today are rainy, grey and cool, not at all like beautiful Saturday so I’m glad to be able to enjoy the photos too 🙂

  4. Ah, one look at that bright blue sky and I’m trying not to feel jealous! (I just photographed some frosted wild carrot plants in my garden – quite a contrast in conditions, hehe!)

