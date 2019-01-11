Mother Amicus

In the “old rose” garden at Invercargill, the Jessie Calder Garden, there’s a statue of Mother Amicus that looks pretty in November when the nearby rose is in bloom. I took this first photo 13 Nov 2018. Queens Park, Invercargill, New Zealand

Mother Amicus “a sure friend in uncertain times”

Click on either of these photos to enlarge

mother_amicus_inv_oldrosegarden_1200w

Another photo of the same statue taken by me 04 Nov 2017

rsz_jessie_calder_garden_qp_inv_1000w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Mother Amicus

Add yours

  1. I had every intention of asking, exactly who is Mother Amicus as she is an unknown to myself. I do recall learning many years ago in my childhood of a Saint Amicus, but that Amicus was a martyred knight in the era of Charlemagne. Mother Amicus does appear to have been quite beautiful and certainly must have been of some importance if she merits a statue. Both of your photos are lovely captures of the mysterious lady and the second that includes her companions is especially charming. Thank-you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I’ve sent an enquiry to AMP who presented the statue to Invercargill to begin with, I’ll see if they can shed any light on the matter! If they get back to me I doubt it will be until later next week (its Saturday in NZ as I write this).

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: