In the “old rose” garden at Invercargill, the Jessie Calder Garden, there’s a statue of Mother Amicus that looks pretty in November when the nearby rose is in bloom. I took this first photo 13 Nov 2018. Queens Park, Invercargill, New Zealand
Mother Amicus “a sure friend in uncertain times”
Click on either of these photos to enlarge
Another photo of the same statue taken by me 04 Nov 2017
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
I had every intention of asking, exactly who is Mother Amicus as she is an unknown to myself. I do recall learning many years ago in my childhood of a Saint Amicus, but that Amicus was a martyred knight in the era of Charlemagne. Mother Amicus does appear to have been quite beautiful and certainly must have been of some importance if she merits a statue. Both of your photos are lovely captures of the mysterious lady and the second that includes her companions is especially charming. Thank-you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve sent an enquiry to AMP who presented the statue to Invercargill to begin with, I’ll see if they can shed any light on the matter! If they get back to me I doubt it will be until later next week (its Saturday in NZ as I write this).
LikeLike
Pardon my ignorance, Liz. Is Mother Amicus a well-known figure? A quick internet search did not deliver an answer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did the same as you before I posted and found nothing of any importance.
LikeLike
Interesting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very nice statue! And the roses fit perfectly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its only luck that found me there at the right time both years!
LikeLike