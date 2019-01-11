In the “old rose” garden at Invercargill, the Jessie Calder Garden, there’s a statue of Mother Amicus that looks pretty in November when the nearby rose is in bloom. I took this first photo 13 Nov 2018. Queens Park, Invercargill, New Zealand

Mother Amicus “a sure friend in uncertain times”

Click on either of these photos to enlarge

Another photo of the same statue taken by me 04 Nov 2017

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

