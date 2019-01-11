Lets Go Orange! Cloth shopping bag. Nigel opened a magazine this morning and the bag was inside. Taken by Liz Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “Lets Go Orange!” Add yours What a delightful surprise to find in the pages of a magazine! Orange has always been Benjamin’s favorite color, “ornange” as he once pronounced it, was the only crayon he would use no matter what was pictured on the page. I read somewhere that orange combines the energy of red and the happiness of yellow. That still remains an apt description of Benjamin! Thank-you! LikeLike Reply beautiful! bella! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply How sweet and orange is such a happy color!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Totally agree Anita.. in no time at all the bag became MY bag 😉 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I can understand that Liz 😁 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
