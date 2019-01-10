Its crazy.. I’m so pathetically grateful to see orange re-installed in the interface. I glanced at my screen and realised the “Traffic” bar chart that shows Views and Visitors had an orange bar for todays statistics. And as I write this my publish button is orange! Oh joy! Not sure how this will look, the Post Format is an “Aside” 🙂

PS. I should have stated earlier that My “dashboard color scheme” is set to “Classic Blue”

Advertisements