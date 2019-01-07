Amazingly I’ve located another wind vane in Gore. I spotted it recently from the passenger side of the car as we drove down a side street. It sits on a shed roof on a private residential property. Wikipedia advises three names for these – weather vane, wind vane or weathercock. I guess this is a true weathercock! Today I did a little detour while walking home to sneak onto the neighbouring vacant section and get photos.
For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 02, 2019
To my surprise I found that the challenge host, Timelesslady had also posted rooster weather vanes this time round.. what a coincidence!
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
I’m just putting together tomorrow’s challenge post. Thanks so much for this great link back to last week’s post. I’ll include a link tomorrow. Thanks again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over here they are usually plain black – it’s nice to see such a beautifully painted one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree totally Ann! Using the German name Wetterhahn provided by Pepix I searched on Google Images and found some lovely German weathercocks beautifully painted. Takes the weather vane to a whole new level!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They sound really good – art for your roof!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, we have a lot of weathercocks in Germany. We call them “”Wetterhahn” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Pepix! I wonder if they all look the same or if there are lots of different ones?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they all look very similar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From looking on Google Images it looks like some of your Wetterhahn are painted very beautifully which is not common here. They look so much nicer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would have thought Hahn is hen but I see that it’s the male, as in English.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes Hahn is male 🙂
LikeLike
I guess English speakers and German speakers didn’t want to see any ladies spinning around on the roof.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀
LikeLiked by 1 person