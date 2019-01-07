Amazingly I’ve located another wind vane in Gore. I spotted it recently from the passenger side of the car as we drove down a side street. It sits on a shed roof on a private residential property. Wikipedia advises three names for these – weather vane, wind vane or weathercock. I guess this is a true weathercock! Today I did a little detour while walking home to sneak onto the neighbouring vacant section and get photos.

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 02, 2019

To my surprise I found that the challenge host, Timelesslady had also posted rooster weather vanes this time round.. what a coincidence!

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

