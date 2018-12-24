Gore Xmas Houses

Here’s a couple of houses decorated for Christmas in Gore, Southland, New Zealand from a late night drive around that Nigel and I did on Friday 21 December. We were pleasantly surprised by the number of residents willing to put in the effort to decorate!

As I hit the publish button its getting very close to Christmas Day. Its now 11.05pm Christmas Eve in New Zealand 🙂

— Both photos taken by Nigel

The first photo can be viewed larger – click on it to enlarge. Many parts of the display were flashing on and off and changing colour, Nigel did really well to get so many things “on” in this particular shot.

gore_decorated_houses_01

This second photo is a beautifully illuminated children’s playhouse in a resident’s front yard. Santa flying a helicopter and pretty decorative coloured lights.

gore_decorated_houses_02

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Gore Xmas Houses

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: