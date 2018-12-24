Gore Xmas Houses

Here’s a couple of houses decorated for Christmas in Gore, Southland, New Zealand from a late night drive around that Nigel and I did on Friday 21 December. We were pleasantly surprised by the number of residents willing to put in the effort to decorate!

As I hit the publish button its getting very close to Christmas Day. Its now 11.05pm Christmas Eve in New Zealand 🙂

— Both photos taken by Nigel

The first photo can be viewed larger – click on it to enlarge. Many parts of the display were flashing on and off and changing colour, Nigel did really well to get so many things “on” in this particular shot.

This second photo is a beautifully illuminated children’s playhouse in a resident’s front yard. Santa flying a helicopter and pretty decorative coloured lights.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

