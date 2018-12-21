Splendid Scooter

Approaching Gore Public Gardens yesterday on my way home I found this scooter parked near the gardens. I was captivated by its decorations, a scooter all decked out for Christmas. What a delight! Bow, baubles, tinsel and Christmas Tree.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 20 Dec 2018

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND BEST WISHES FOR 2019 !!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

