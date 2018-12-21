Splendid Scooter

Approaching Gore Public Gardens yesterday on my way home I found this scooter parked near the gardens. I was captivated by its decorations, a scooter all decked out for Christmas. What a delight! Bow, baubles, tinsel and Christmas Tree.
Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 20 Dec 2018
MERRY CHRISTMAS AND BEST WISHES FOR 2019 !!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Trying to decide if this now means I’ve seen it all…😄…good on ’em spreading a bit of cheer!
That’s what I think too, made me feel cheery seeing it! Hope you enjoy a wonderful festive season up there in the North Island 🙂
Merry Christmas!! A fun picture! 🙂
Wow, such fun!
Love the little tree on the back!
Super cute!
