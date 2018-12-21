Heart of Gold

These striking lilies were blooming in the Gore Public Gardens when we wandered through on the evening of 20 Dec 2018. The white flowers, with golden centres like melted butter, were very eye-catching. Nigel took these lovely photos and I’ve cropped them for maximum effect.

The first photo can be enlarged – please click on it for large view

Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

