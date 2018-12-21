Heart of Gold

These striking lilies were blooming in the Gore Public Gardens when we wandered through on the evening of 20 Dec 2018. The white flowers, with golden centres like melted butter, were very eye-catching. Nigel took these lovely photos and I’ve cropped them for maximum effect.
The first photo can be enlarged – please click on it for large view
Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
Lovely lilies – they have a fantastically yellow centre!
LikeLike
What a contrast between that stark white and the yellow and orange! Also interesting to see the size with a hand in the second photo.
LikeLike
Very beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person