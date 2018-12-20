We were leaving Tapanui last night when we drove past a particular property and I spotted a wind vane! I haven’t seen any for a while so it was exciting to find this one. In addition to the plough wind vane there was a plough on the garage roof and a novelty letterbox that looked kinda creepy. All very interesting!

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Dec 12, 2018

Deere Cottage, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Plough and tractor wind vane

Plough on garage roof

Letterbox

If you’d like to see an enlargement of the wind vane click on the photo below:

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

