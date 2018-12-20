We were leaving Tapanui last night when we drove past a particular property and I spotted a wind vane! I haven’t seen any for a while so it was exciting to find this one. In addition to the plough wind vane there was a plough on the garage roof and a novelty letterbox that looked kinda creepy. All very interesting!
For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Dec 12, 2018
Deere Cottage, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
Plough and tractor wind vane
Plough on garage roof
Letterbox
If you’d like to see an enlargement of the wind vane click on the photo below:
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Love the art of the weather vane, and the letterbox even more!
🎄This is sensational. I’m taking a Christmas break. The busy schedules and my Mom unexpectedly in the hospital made it clear I needed to take a break for a couple of week. I’m hoping to post a challenge on January 2nd. Thanks so much…and I’ll leave links from the last Weather Vane Post pingbacks. 🎄
