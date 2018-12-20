Plough Wind Vane

We were leaving Tapanui last night when we drove past a particular property and I spotted a wind vane! I haven’t seen any for a while so it was exciting to find this one. In addition to the plough wind vane there was a plough on the garage roof and a novelty letterbox that looked kinda creepy. All very interesting!

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Dec 12, 2018

Deere Cottage, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Plough and tractor wind vane

tapanui_plough_01

tapanui_plough_02

Plough on garage roof

tapanui_plough_03

Letterbox

tapanui_plough_04

If you’d like to see an enlargement of the wind vane click on the photo below:

tapanui_plough_05_1200w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

2 thoughts on “Plough Wind Vane

Add yours

  2. 🎄This is sensational. I’m taking a Christmas break. The busy schedules and my Mom unexpectedly in the hospital made it clear I needed to take a break for a couple of week. I’m hoping to post a challenge on January 2nd. Thanks so much…and I’ll leave links from the last Weather Vane Post pingbacks. 🎄

