Blowing in the Wind

blowing_in_the_wind
Country drive near Waikaia 20 Oct 2018. Spreading lime. I like the way Nigel caught the road ahead and the road behind, and the nice clouds. Southland, New Zealand. For: Which Way Challenge: December 13, 2018
Advertisements

One thought on “Blowing in the Wind

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: