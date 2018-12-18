Blowing in the Wind Country drive near Waikaia 20 Oct 2018. Spreading lime. I like the way Nigel caught the road ahead and the road behind, and the nice clouds. Southland, New Zealand. For: Which Way Challenge: December 13, 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Blowing in the Wind” Add yours That’s a really great shot! Thanks so much for joining in. 😊 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
