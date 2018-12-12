Introducing Ms Liz Liz the Lizard, by Jodi McKinney from Mars (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania USA) for a friend’s granddaughter. What a glamorous Liz this is! Jodi also did a rhyme about Ms Liz, at Liz the Lizard (while you’re there click on the picture – its great in large view!) -Used with permission Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Introducing Ms Liz” Add yours She has a great name huh?!?! 😉 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
She has a great name huh?!?! 😉
LikeLike