Christmas Spirit

Earlier I showed you the first house in an Invercargill cul-de-sac where a number of near neighbours created cheerful Christmas displays that light up their lane. Here are the rest of the illuminations from neighbouring properties. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 07 Dec 2018

A resident at the end of the cul-de-sac had lights coming down their driveway to the street front including the street tree. Very cheerful touch! – via Nigel

inv_neighbours_therest_01

We walked down a short driveway to admire this property with its colourful illuminations. I loved the reflections of the coloured lights. – via Liz

inv_neighbours_therest_02

Photo (below) : you can click on this to enlarge. – Lovely shot taken by Nigel

inv_neighbours_therest_03_1500w

This is the last property we came across on this little cul-de-sac. – both via Liz

inv_neighbours_therest_04

The lights on this tree (below) were large and colourful but neither of us were able to adequately capture the colours on our cellphones. It made a lovely display.

inv_neighbours_therest_05

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

