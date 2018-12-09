Christmas Neighbours

The Invercargill neighbourhood with many decorated houses has one small cul-de-sac notable for the number of residents who participate. It was a joy to visit! This was the most highly decorated house in the cul-de-sac and it was also the first one we arrived at. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand, taken 07 Dec 2018

All horizontal photos taken by Liz. I didn’t capture colours very well so what you see is less colourful than what I actually saw.

These illuminated Christmas presents were interesting. Their lids were automatically opening and closing while we watched!

This photo (below) taken by Nigel…

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

