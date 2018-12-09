Christmas Neighbours

The Invercargill neighbourhood with many decorated houses has one small cul-de-sac notable for the number of residents who participate. It was a joy to visit! This was the most highly decorated house in the cul-de-sac and it was also the first one we arrived at. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand, taken 07 Dec 2018

All horizontal photos taken by Liz. I didn’t capture colours very well so what you see is less colourful than what I actually saw.

These illuminated Christmas presents were interesting. Their lids were automatically opening and closing while we watched!

inv_nhouse01_01

inv_nhouse01_02

This photo (below) taken by Nigel…

inv_nhouse01_03

inv_nhouse01_04

inv_nhouse01_05

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

