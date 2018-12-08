Christmas Trees Aglow

We drove to another part of town where we remembered a number of near neighbours had done great displays in the past (we lived in Invercargill for roughly a year, a few years ago). To our delight we found excellent displays there again, all within easy walking distance of where we parked. Here’s the first house we looked at. Photos taken by Liz and Nigel 07 Dec 2018. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

First two photos by Liz, last two taken by Nigel. A lot of these illuminations were in motion – flashing, flowing, rotating, “dripping” (the ones under the eaves).

inv_02house_01

inv_02house_02

inv_02house_03

inv_02house_04

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

One thought on "Christmas Trees Aglow

  1. So pretty! It must be very nice to be able to spend some time outside in the evening enjoying the decorations. It’s a bit cold to spend long outside in the evening here!

