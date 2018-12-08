Christmas Trees Aglow

We drove to another part of town where we remembered a number of near neighbours had done great displays in the past (we lived in Invercargill for roughly a year, a few years ago). To our delight we found excellent displays there again, all within easy walking distance of where we parked. Here’s the first house we looked at. Photos taken by Liz and Nigel 07 Dec 2018. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

First two photos by Liz, last two taken by Nigel. A lot of these illuminations were in motion – flashing, flowing, rotating, “dripping” (the ones under the eaves).

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

