Flowers of Home

The garden we currently have is “inherited”. We moved into our rental house in February this year and we didn’t recognise all of the plants so its been interesting to find out what they are. Even with plants we know, its often a mystery what colour the flowers will be until they bloom. We’ve just had a couple of days of very windy, cold and rainy weather but in the late afternoon things had improved and I went to check on some lilies. The golden yellow lilies already had a couple of blooms before the storm but I found another lily looking amazing in red. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

It was still windy so it was a bit challenging getting my photos!

Red Lily

The lily buds were equally stunning

This is a crop from the above photo

Yellow Lily

Yellow lily and white roses, a bit battered by the storm

Blooms on another yellow lily plant

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

