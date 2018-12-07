Flowers of Home

The garden we currently have is “inherited”. We moved into our rental house in February this year and we didn’t recognise all of the plants so its been interesting to find out what they are. Even with plants we know, its often a mystery what colour the flowers will be until they bloom. We’ve just had a couple of days of very windy, cold and rainy weather but in the late afternoon things had improved and I went to check on some lilies. The golden yellow lilies already had a couple of blooms before the storm but I found another lily looking amazing in red. Gore, Southland, New Zealand
It was still windy so it was a bit challenging getting my photos!
Red Lily
The lily buds were equally stunning
This is a crop from the above photo
Yellow Lily
Yellow lily and white roses, a bit battered by the storm
Blooms on another yellow lily plant
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
They have wonderful coloring !
It must be fun waiting to see what will pop up. The lilies are really beautiful. Are these the ones that are really fragrant?
