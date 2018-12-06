Colours of Flowers

There was an eye-catching array of different flower colours at Queens Park, Invercargill when we were there on 13 November. The first four photos were ones I took while waiting for Nigel who was elsewhere on a job. Later he joined me and he took the last photo (thankfully his turned out well – my shot of that clematis wasn’t as good).

Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

There were a number of island beds in the car park that had these wonderful poppies

I like Cistus and found this flowering down a side lane in the park

Near the old rose garden entrance I found some peonies with a candy-stripe clematis in the background

Here’s the clematis…

And here’s Nigel’s photo of a beautiful blue clematis that is in the same garden bed and that we both liked very much. Its name is Clematis ‘H.F. Young’

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

