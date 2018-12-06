Colours of Flowers

There was an eye-catching array of different flower colours at Queens Park, Invercargill when we were there on 13 November. The first four photos were ones I took while waiting for Nigel who was elsewhere on a job. Later he joined me and he took the last photo (thankfully his turned out well – my shot of that clematis wasn’t as good).

Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

There were a number of island beds in the car park that had these wonderful poppies

inv_flower_colours_01

I like Cistus and found this flowering down a side lane in the park

inv_flower_colours_02

Near the old rose garden entrance I found some peonies with a candy-stripe clematis in the background

inv_flower_colours_03

Here’s the clematis…

inv_flower_colours_04

And here’s Nigel’s photo of a beautiful blue clematis that is in the same garden bed and that we both liked very much. Its name is Clematis ‘H.F. Young’

inv_flower_colours_05

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

