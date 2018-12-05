Cabbage Trees, Invercargill NZ Cabbage Trees (Cordyline australis) and tussock grasses with the pyramid-shaped museum building behind. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 13 Nov 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Cabbage Trees, Invercargill NZ” Add yours The grass looks very special! LikeLike Reply Nice composition, Liz, with the pyramid between the Cabbage Trees! I had visions of an old movie in the desert. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
The grass looks very special!
LikeLike
Nice composition, Liz, with the pyramid between the Cabbage Trees! I had visions of an old movie in the desert.
LikeLike