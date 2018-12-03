Heads Up, Waikaia

Another interesting aside that dates back to our Waikaia trip on 20 October 2018. After we’d arrived and parked outside the pub we went for a bit of a walk. We found ourselves on this street with houses down one side and a wide tree-lined grassy verge on the other. It looked inviting so we wandered down there and were bemused to find that the fence dividing the verge from an adjoining farm paddock was adorned with old weathered deer skulls complete with antlers, each fence post having its own “decoration”. There were lots of them. Nigel chose to photograph this one with the beautiful background scenery.

This is a crop from the original photo. The bridge that you can see in the image spans the Waikaia River. To go to Piano Flat we cross the bridge and turn right.

Next is the original photo as Nigel took it…

And then looking at the photo while editing, I wondered what on earth the thing on the fence post is below the skull. After zooming in… judging by the tusks, it appears to be the jaw from a pig.

No prizes for guessing that deer and pig hunting are popular here!

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

