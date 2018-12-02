Happiness is… a trip to Waikaia. We enjoy a trip into the back country so much and the village of Waikaia in the middle of nowhere is a fantastic place to go. Nigel and I went there on 20 October. I’ve already shared some photos from that day’s trip – we covered a lot of ground and Waikaia was a big part of it. These photos are some of the things that really made it an awesome trip. Waikaia, Southland, New Zealand. Liz 20 Oct 2018
For: Lens-Artists Photo Challenge : Happiness is… [topic chosen by Leya]
Waikaia Happiness
Wakaia is a long way from the highway but you can still go much further, off the seal and onto a gravel road until you eventually reach Piano Flat where you’re allowed to camp and where some people have basic holiday cottages. You can access walking tracks into the bush and there’s a wonderful huge grassy area with a river running alongside.
Here’s Nigel enjoying the ambience
Slightly further upstream, with native beech forest behind the river
Nigel was so relaxed that I had to take a photo of him. His happiness at being out here is plain to see 🙂
We both love this little turret house on someone’s holiday property
We enjoyed these fabulous ice-creams that we got back in the Waikaia village. Nigel’s is Licorice and mine is After Dinner Mint. Yum.. made us VERY happy. They were probably our first post-winter ice-creams!
— Final photo by Nigel. Other photos by Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Mint ice-cream – YUM! Lovely happy photo! 🙂
A beautiful spot, and you look VERY happy with that ice cream😊
Very pretty place and nice to see all the green. I can hear the soothing sounds of water over the rocks. Ice cream looks good, too!
That looks like a perfect spring day! ❤
Seems a lovely place, and what a lovely, happy shot of Nigel!
Thanks Leya, its a special place that we’ve come to love 🙂
And we all need our own special places, don’t we.
Absolutely! What I love down here is that there’s lots of special places and they’re easy to access. Waikaia is a favourite though!
