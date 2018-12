As you walk along the big main path that cuts through Queens Park in Invercargill you come across the band rotunda, a focal point of the Gardens. More recently, birches have been planted here and are notable for their extremely white trunks. Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Liz 01 Dec 2018

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

