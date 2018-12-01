Peter Pan and Posy

We spent a little bit of time in Queens Park at Invercargill today and as we walked the main path that runs straight-as-a-dart through the Gardens, I noticed the Peter Pan statue had a pretty rhododendron flower posy in his hands. It looked really sweet so I attempted to take photos and struggled with bright light and reflection. I only took two photos and both turned out surprisingly well. Taken with my cellphone.

Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Tinker Bell is sitting on Peter’s shoulder and whispering into his ear!

inv_peter_tinkerbell_01

inv_peter_tinkerbell_02

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

