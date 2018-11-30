Central Otago Wildflowers Wild thyme, Californian Poppies and Broom flowering at Butchers Dam near Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Click here for other posts of the same location. Liz 27 Oct 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Central Otago Wildflowers” Add yours It’s as nice as a flower garden, and I love the smell of thyme (although it does tend to make me hungry for beef stew! 🙂 ) LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes, it does do that! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Lovely photo. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
It’s as nice as a flower garden, and I love the smell of thyme (although it does tend to make me hungry for beef stew! 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it does do that! 🙂
LikeLike
Lovely photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person