Central Otago Wildflowers

butchers_dam_wildflowers
Wild thyme, Californian Poppies and Broom flowering at Butchers Dam near Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Click here for other posts of the same location. Liz 27 Oct 2018
Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Central Otago Wildflowers

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: