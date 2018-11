There was a wonderful variety of bright and colourful flowers when we visited the Queenstown Public Gardens on 27 October 2018. The first three photos feature various colours of rhododendrons, the fourth photo has tulips and forget-me-nots with two different lilacs behind, and the last photo has a closer view of the purple lilac. Queenstown, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements