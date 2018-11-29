Ducks in Queenstown Gardens

When we wandered around Queenstown Gardens admiring all the spring flowers on 27 October, we also came across some ducks. I took a few shots and thought I’d share these four with you. Queenstown Gardens, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand.

If you look closely you can see this is a mother duck with tiny ducklings

This duck was sweet and I liked the copper-orange chest and orange legs

Paradise duck pair (female with white head)

The same female paradise duck resting on a stump

The paradise shelduck Tadorna variegata is endemic to NZ. More info here

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

10 thoughts on “Ducks in Queenstown Gardens

