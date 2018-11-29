Ducks in Queenstown Gardens

When we wandered around Queenstown Gardens admiring all the spring flowers on 27 October, we also came across some ducks. I took a few shots and thought I’d share these four with you. Queenstown Gardens, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand.
If you look closely you can see this is a mother duck with tiny ducklings
This duck was sweet and I liked the copper-orange chest and orange legs
Paradise duck pair (female with white head)
The same female paradise duck resting on a stump
The paradise shelduck Tadorna variegata is endemic to NZ. More info here
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Love these little creatures and the setting is so peaceful.
They are beautiful!
I especially like the second duck photo. These ducks have colouring very different from the ducks I see here in Winnipeg. 🙂
Love the orange chested 🦆!
Yes, very nice colouring 🙂
They are very handsome ducks!
They are Tanja! Normally I would ignore them but I thought they were worth a photo 🙂
I have thousands of photos of mallard ducks, Liz. They are so common, but I find them uncommonly beautiful, and can never resist. 😊
Hahaha! Good on you Tanja! 🙂
It’s manggo season in Prambanan Jogjakarta. Ducks is always available in all year around. Fruit is something that makes significant different relating to weather. Thank you for sharing. I feel in NZ now hehe.
