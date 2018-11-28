Colour Ways in Queenstown

It was a joy to reacquaint ourselves with the Queenstown Public Gardens when we were there on 27 October 2018. This long wide path is wonderful to walk along. Nigel was the landscape designer on the Queenstown Gardens upgrade a few years ago and the paths and their alignment were the main focus of this upgrade. Previously the “path” was an asphalt road with concrete kerbs and set below the lawn level. The new limechip path is flush with the lawn and edged with basalt. Now when you walk on the path, you feel more intimately involved with the garden.

Queenstown Gardens, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand

For:  Which Way Photo Challenge 22 November, 2018

Spring foliage and rhododendrons in bloom. The main path needs to be wide to accommodate the large groups of tourists that visit the gardens.

queenstown_gardens_way_01

Nigel joining me at the pergola that features masses of mauve wisteria flowers.

queenstown_gardens_way_02

Text by Liz and Nigel, photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

