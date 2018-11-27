Arrowtown in Spring

I still have photos taken in an Arrowtown residential street from when we visited on 27 October 2018. This was right in the spring blossom time. Here is a lovely cottage with wisteria blooming under the tracery of the verandah and a layer of fallen cherry blossom petals coating the hedge and street verge. On a different tree I took a shot up into the cherry blossom, and a little further from the cottage on the opposite side of the street I found another large patch of fallen cherry blossom.

arrowtown_spring_01

arrowtown_spring_02

arrowtown_spring_03

Arrowtown, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: