Arrowtown in Spring

I still have photos taken in an Arrowtown residential street from when we visited on 27 October 2018. This was right in the spring blossom time. Here is a lovely cottage with wisteria blooming under the tracery of the verandah and a layer of fallen cherry blossom petals coating the hedge and street verge. On a different tree I took a shot up into the cherry blossom, and a little further from the cottage on the opposite side of the street I found another large patch of fallen cherry blossom.

Arrowtown, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements