Thyme and Thyme Again Pink and white wild thyme in Cromwell Gorge, Central Otago, New Zealand. There are carpets of thyme in spring, most in shades of pink. Taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Thyme and Thyme Again” Add yours Simply gorgeous Liz! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Simply gorgeous Liz!
LikeLike