Clock Tower At Night

Gore has a clock tower and Nigel took these photos on Friday night when we left home after seeing there was a lovely full moon in the evening sky. The clock chimes the hours and its only in the last couple of days that I’ve noticed I can hear the chimes from home, possibly because we’re having a period of easterly winds which is unusual for us. I haven’t heard the chimes from home previously.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 23 Nov 2018

Clock tower at street level

Gore Clock Tower. The highest of the round white lights is the full moon

Top of clock tower, cropped from the above photo

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements