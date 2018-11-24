Something Fishy

This giant trout occupies a prominent position near the highway as you drive into Gore from the north. To be honest, in the light of day I haven’t been that impressed by the fish. As we returned home last night after driving around admiring the beauty of a full moon, I found the illuminated trout an arresting sight and asked Nigel to stop. We both got out and took some photos with our cellphones.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. First photo by Liz, Second photo by Nigel

Gore’s Brown Trout

Welcome to Gore. World Capital of Brown Trout Fishing. With water flowing over the rocks it sounds nice and splashy when you’re there in the quiet.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements