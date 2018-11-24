Something Fishy

This giant trout occupies a prominent position near the highway as you drive into Gore from the north. To be honest, in the light of day I haven’t been that impressed by the fish. As we returned home last night after driving around admiring the beauty of a full moon, I found the illuminated trout an arresting sight and asked Nigel to stop. We both got out and took some photos with our cellphones.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. First photo by Liz, Second photo by Nigel

Gore’s Brown Trout

Welcome to Gore. World Capital of Brown Trout Fishing. With water flowing over the rocks it sounds nice and splashy when you’re there in the quiet.

gore_brown_trout_01

gore_brown_trout_02

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: