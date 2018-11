Looked out the window this evening at home and saw a beautiful golden full moon so we thought we’d go for a drive and see if we could get a photo or two. I took this near the clock tower in Gore and the kinda crazy-looking picture appealed to me. Thought I’d post it.. just because I’d like to keep it! The moon is a little above the centre, looking a bit like its perched on the wire.

Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

