Mataura in Flood at Gore

We walked down to the Mataura River from home yesterday morning to see what the water levels were like after virtually constant rain from Sunday through Tuesday. This is a selection from my photos. Gore, Southland, New Zealand
Town side of the river (the side we live on)
Looking up the river from the middle of the bridge
The “other side” of the bridge
The stalky things are flower heads of native flax sticking up out of the water
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
I hope you are high and dry.
We are well away from flood water as we rent a house up near the water tower so we’re well up a hill – thank you very much!
It looks like the town has kept anyone from building on the flood plain. So even when the river’s over its banks, no harm done?
Its monitored pretty closely. I think its a long time since there’s been anything serious. In the old days there were serious floods but now there’s stopbanks and flood management. I did a very quick online search before replying and I see in Nov 2017 the authorities have determined from modelling that stopbanks need to be lifted half a metre at the lower end of Gore. There is ongoing management of willow trees so that willow doesn’t clog up the flood channel. So no harm done when we have “normal” flooding!
That sounds very reassuring.
The southern part of New York, especially along the Susquehanna (the longest river in the east) keeps having flood damage, but the little river in my hometown was turned into a canal, many years ago, with locks and gates, etc. and never causes much mischief.
Susquehanna – what a great name! I’ve never heard of it before. Oh, and.. Happy Thanksgiving!
Thank you! I’m flying to my parents’ home tomorrow, should arrive just in time for dinner. Fingers crossed. 🙂
Sounds wonderful.. take care and have a great trip!
