Mataura in Flood at Gore

We walked down to the Mataura River from home yesterday morning to see what the water levels were like after virtually constant rain from Sunday through Tuesday. This is a selection from my photos. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

For photos taken on a normal fine day see  Across the Bridge

Town side of the river (the side we live on)

mataura_in_flood_01

mataura_in_flood_02

mataura_in_flood_06

Looking up the river from the middle of the bridge

mataura_in_flood_10

The “other side” of the bridge

mataura_in_flood_04

mataura_in_flood_05

mataura_in_flood_07

The stalky things are flower heads of native flax sticking up out of the water

mataura_in_flood_08

mataura_in_flood_09

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

8 thoughts on “Mataura in Flood at Gore

Add yours

    1. Its monitored pretty closely. I think its a long time since there’s been anything serious. In the old days there were serious floods but now there’s stopbanks and flood management. I did a very quick online search before replying and I see in Nov 2017 the authorities have determined from modelling that stopbanks need to be lifted half a metre at the lower end of Gore. There is ongoing management of willow trees so that willow doesn’t clog up the flood channel. So no harm done when we have “normal” flooding!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      1. That sounds very reassuring.
        The southern part of New York, especially along the Susquehanna (the longest river in the east) keeps having flood damage, but the little river in my hometown was turned into a canal, many years ago, with locks and gates, etc. and never causes much mischief.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: