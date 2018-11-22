Mataura in Flood at Gore

We walked down to the Mataura River from home yesterday morning to see what the water levels were like after virtually constant rain from Sunday through Tuesday. This is a selection from my photos. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

For photos taken on a normal fine day see Across the Bridge

Town side of the river (the side we live on)

Looking up the river from the middle of the bridge

The “other side” of the bridge

The stalky things are flower heads of native flax sticking up out of the water

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements