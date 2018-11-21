Its A Dog!

For:  Weather Vane Wednesday. When driving through the Catlins on Saturday we visited a favourite cafe that we haven’t visited for maybe three years. Its an old school in a rural location with the remarkable name of Niagara Falls. As we parked I joyfully pointed out the dog weather vane (pretty sure they have or had a real dog). Photos taken 17 Nov 2018. Niagara, South Catlins, Southland, New Zealand

Dog Weather Vane at Niagara Falls Cafe

The photos were very much a joint effort by both Nigel and Liz 🙂

niagara_dog_01

niagara_dog_02

niagara_dog_03

niagara_dog_04

niagara_dog_05

niagara_dog_06

For more information visit the Niagara Falls Cafe Website

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: