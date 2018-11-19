Which Way Into The Bush

The weather on Saturday was better than expected so we made the most of it while it lasted. We drove to the cafe at Fortrose and then drove to the cafe at Niagara Falls, and then decided to drive through the Catlins, and part way decided to do a bush walk, and then we drove to Rusticus in Balclutha for pizza (they do the best pizza!) and then drove home to Gore. We had a great time. All of Sunday, overnight and today its hardly stopped raining – its just rained and rained, and hailed. Very thankful we had Saturday out!

For: Which Way Photo Challenge 15 November, 2018

Matai Falls Walk

This part of the Catlins is an area of rainforest. Where we used to live at Papatowai the rainforest came right down to the sea. This is slightly more inland. The walk to the falls is wonderful, we did it a few years ago. This time we started on the same path but branched out onto an historic rail trail that’s new to us – we really enjoyed it!

I love daisies and spotted these as soon as Nigel parked the car. These photos are all from the very beginning of the falls walk

Track sign at the carpark

The track entrance is so inviting!

Nigel walking into the light

Sometimes there was lovely dappled light on the path

