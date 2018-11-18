Ship Arrival per Nigel

Here’s a selection from Nigel’s photos, showing the “Luchow” entering Bluff Harbour from the sea. This post follows on from Port of Call where I featured the Luchow coming into view near Stirling Point and approaching the first channel marker. Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 13 Nov 2018 (cropped for presentation – Liz)

Two tugboats await the Luchow on the Tiwai Point side of the channel, near the aluminium smelter. Here the ship comes near to the outer tugboat

The first tugboat is now hidden and the Luchow is approaching the next tugboat

Now, look at Nigel’s slick timing.. he’s centred the aluminum smelter chimney dead-centre between the two sets of cranes on the ship

and in the next photo he times his shot to get the aluminium smelter chimney right over the ship’s funnel – the chimney looks like part of the ship!

here’s a crop that I took out of the above photo…

The ship disappears around the point. In the left foreground you can see Pride of Madeira (Echium sp.) and yellow lupins growing wild on the bank by the road

On our return from visiting Stirling Point Lighthouse we found that the Luchow had berthed on the other side of the harbour at the aluminium smelter wharf. We guessed it had probably brought in a shipment of alumina from Australia.

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements