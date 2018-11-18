Flax at Bluff NZ Flax flower heads and leaves. View across the harbour entrance to Tiwai Point aluminium smelter from Stirling Point. Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 13 Nov 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Leave a Reply