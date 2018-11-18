Flax at Bluff NZ

bluff_flax_smelter
Flax flower heads and leaves. View across the harbour entrance to Tiwai Point aluminium smelter from Stirling Point. Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 13 Nov 2018
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: