Bluff Wildflowers

Here are the beautiful flowers that we enjoyed on our visit to Stirling Point at Bluff on 13 Nov 2018. The tall spires are Pride of Madeira (Echium sp.) and the yellow flowers are yellow lupins. Photo 6 which includes a lot of flax also has South African flowers that we thought to be arctotis and the skeletons of old agapanthus heads from last season.

Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. Photo 5 taken by Nigel, all others taken by Liz

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz except for Photo 5 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

