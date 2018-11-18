Bluff Wildflowers

Here are the beautiful flowers that we enjoyed on our visit to Stirling Point at Bluff on 13 Nov 2018. The tall spires are Pride of Madeira (Echium sp.) and the yellow flowers are yellow lupins. Photo 6 which includes a lot of flax also has South African flowers that we thought to be arctotis and the skeletons of old agapanthus heads from last season.

Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. Photo 5 taken by Nigel, all others taken by Liz

bluff_wildflowers_01bluff_wildflowers_02bluff_wildflowers_03bluff_wildflowers_04bluff_wildflowers_05bluff_wildflowers_06bluff_wildflowers_07bluff_wildflowers_08

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz except for Photo 5 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

6 thoughts on “Bluff Wildflowers

  1. Lupins are really pretty eh? I’ve been reading a bit about invasive pest plants in NZ recently and, along with many others, I was slightly surprised to find them listed. I think we’ve got a good few pests in the garden here in Auckland…arum lily, tree privet, Japanese honeysuckle, agapanthus and wild ginger spotted thus far…tough to remove…🙂

      1. It’s kind of odd in some ways how as man traversed the globe, we just wanted it to be like it was where we came from…comfort zones I guess. I can only imagine what things might’ve been like for those first settlers.

