Fine Pair. Arrowtown, NZ

arrowtown_seat_garden
Seating area outside Lakes District Museum & Gallery, Arrowtown, New Zealand. For: Pull Up A Seat Photo Challenge – Week 11. Taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018
Advertisements

One thought on “Fine Pair. Arrowtown, NZ

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: