Bluff Tsunami Which Way

For much of the south coast, if you’re near the sea then you’re also in a Tsunami Hazard Zone. Freaky if you have the misfortune to experience an earthquake while you’re there. When we were at Bluff on 13 Nov, specifically at Stirling Point, I saw this sign which I’ve never come across before. I laughed.. if the tsunami was that close, I wouldn’t have a chance. Seriously though, if I was at sea level on the south coast and felt an earthquake, I’d be racing for the high ground!

For: Which Way Photo Challenge 15 November, 2018

Tsunami Hazard Sign near Stirling Point Lighthouse, Bluff

Southland, New Zealand

Photo (above): that’s the aluminium smelter in the background, across the channel at Tiwai Point.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

