Tiny Turret

This tiny turret building is on the 13-acre property of the Heartland Hotel Croydon on the edge of Gore (just down the hill from where we live). It was a quick stop on our way home today – I thought I’d spotted a wind vane on top but its just a decorative spire. No idea of the story behind the building. Nigel saw it on another occasion and noticed that its now used as a potting shed. It sits in a peaceful little spot on its own, quite distant from the hotel. So cute! Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 15 Nov 2018

turret_building_gore_03

turret_building_gore_02

turret_building_gore_04

I cropped this from the second photo in order to provide a close-up view

turret_building_gore_01

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Tiny Turret

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: