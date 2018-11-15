This tiny turret building is on the 13-acre property of the Heartland Hotel Croydon on the edge of Gore (just down the hill from where we live). It was a quick stop on our way home today – I thought I’d spotted a wind vane on top but its just a decorative spire. No idea of the story behind the building. Nigel saw it on another occasion and noticed that its now used as a potting shed. It sits in a peaceful little spot on its own, quite distant from the hotel. So cute! Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 15 Nov 2018
I cropped this from the second photo in order to provide a close-up view
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes, that would be great. A thermos of coffee, a cosy chair and a good book after a spot of gardening!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh YES.. I could really enjoy that so much! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great place to read a book in summertime, not too sure about wintertime 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You and I are on the same wavelength.. I said to Nigel only about 20 minutes ago that if the turret was mine I’d use it as a reading room and have a more ordinary potting shed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So lovely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it is lovely.. quite remarkable really 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person