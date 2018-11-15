Farm Barn Vanity

We were enjoying a country drive on the outskirts of Gore on 07 Nov 2018 when we came across this wonderful huge barn. I’ve never seen a barn like this in New Zealand, extending in three directions AND to my great surprise I spotted a WEATHER VANE! Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Nigel took these photos for me

Posted for  Weather Vane Wednesday

gore_rural_barn_vane_01

gore_rural_barn_vane_02

gore_rural_barn_vane_03

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

keywords: shed, barn, farm yard, farmyard, weather vane, rooster, rustic

 

4 thoughts on “Farm Barn Vanity

Add yours

  1. What gorgeous scenery…and a weather vane to cap it off. Thanks so much for taking part in the challenge. I will leave a link in next week’s post to yours…This week the pingback will show up in the comments. It is much appreciated!

