Prey, Dance With Me

Yesterday we were in Invercargill and Bluff on a fine but windy day and we had a great time. Took lots of photos. Saw new and interesting things. Just sayin’ because I haven’t got time to make much of a post just now but thought I’d share this character with you that I found in the city centre area. Some street art in a shop window.
Taken by Liz 13 November 2018. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Praying Mantis Street Art
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
My sister and I hatched some mantises, when we were kids, to release in the garden, so we had a chance to really watch them. Even as little ‘uns, they’re kind of terrifying. Their head swivel around 180 degrees, their arms are powerful and incredibly quick – – if we were prey-sized, we wouldn’t have a chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d forgotten how their heads swivel like that.. they’re powerful, scary things!
LikeLike
A bit spooky…but well done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s how I feel too Leya! When I was there looking at it, it looked really interesting but with a feeling of menace as well.. fascinating!
LikeLike
Really!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The red eyes are really creepy LOL
LikeLike
An interesting character for sure! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person