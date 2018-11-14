Prey, Dance With Me

Yesterday we were in Invercargill and Bluff on a fine but windy day and we had a great time. Took lots of photos. Saw new and interesting things. Just sayin’ because I haven’t got time to make much of a post just now but thought I’d share this character with you that I found in the city centre area. Some street art in a shop window.

Taken by Liz 13 November 2018. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Praying Mantis Street Art

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

