Worth Getting Up For

“So, early on a January morning in Winnipeg, when I looked out the window to see fog instead of a snowstorm, I was beyond myself. I almost forgot to exchange my bedroom slippers for boots before I was out the door. And then, to add to my pleasure, when I got outside it was warm enough to operate the camera without mitts!” – Louella Lester
I read Louella’s post only hours ago and asked her permission to post these four images. For more photos and text visit her blog-post In A Fog
Louella Lester blogs at: Through Camera & Pen
“Winnipeg is the capital and largest city of the province of Manitoba in Canada.” – Wikipedia
Partial reblog by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). All photos by Louella Lester
I visited Louella’s blog, and I think you picked the best photos from that post. I always enjoy finding another blogger from Canada.
Thanks for sharing. 🙂 These photos were take in January a few years ago. January is usually one of the coldest times in Winnipeg, too cold for actual fog. But we were lucky that year and it was a bit warmer.
My pleasure, Louella.. I really enjoyed the “same place, different world” feel to these!
