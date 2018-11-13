Worth Getting Up For

“So, early on a January morning in Winnipeg, when I looked out the window to see fog instead of a snowstorm, I was beyond myself. I almost forgot to exchange my bedroom slippers for boots before I was out the door. And then, to add to my pleasure, when I got outside it was warm enough to operate the camera without mitts!” – Louella Lester

I read Louella’s post only hours ago and asked her permission to post these four images. For more photos and text visit her blog-post   In A Fog

Louella Lester blogs at:   Through Camera & Pen

“Winnipeg is the capital and largest city of the province of Manitoba in Canada.” – Wikipedia

img_7964

img_7978

img_8026

img_8015

Partial reblog by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). All photos by Louella Lester

 

 

