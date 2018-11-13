Romans Cottage, Arrowtown

At the end of the Miners’ Cottages in Buckingham Street is Romans Cottage, this is where we were headed as it houses a very nice cafe named Provisions Of Arrowtown. We hadn’t been there for many years and were glad to find them still in business, stopping there awhile for refreshments. Arrowtown, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018 (springtime in NZ)

provisionsofarrowtown_01

Look, there’s still snow to be seen in the far distance (below)

provisionsofarrowtown_02

provisionsofarrowtown_03

provisionsofarrowtown_04

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: