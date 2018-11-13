Romans Cottage, Arrowtown

At the end of the Miners’ Cottages in Buckingham Street is Romans Cottage, this is where we were headed as it houses a very nice cafe named Provisions Of Arrowtown. We hadn’t been there for many years and were glad to find them still in business, stopping there awhile for refreshments. Arrowtown, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018 (springtime in NZ)



Look, there’s still snow to be seen in the far distance (below)

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

