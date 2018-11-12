Which Way: Arrowtown

There’s probably nothing that’s more iconic of Arrowtown than the row of historic miners’ cottages on Buckingham Street. This is a gold rush town and these cottages date back to the 1800s – I’m unsure of the exact date but we’d be talking 1870s to 1880s. Arrowtown, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand; photos taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018

Buckingham Street Miners’ Cottages

First photo is for Which Way Photo Challenge November 08, 2018

But we’re heading further along the street to get a better view of the miners’ cottages…

I’ve just found out that the cottage with the red door, 59 Buckingham Street, is called Granny Jones Cottage. Her grandson re-visited it in 2010, 76 years after he was born in the cottage (he lived there until he was 16 years old). For his story see Home Sweet Home which is a 2010 article from Mountain Scene.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements