Arrowtown Stone Cottage c1874

This beautiful stone cottage is very close to the main street of Arrowtown, just slightly up hill from the bakery. We’ve walked past it on our way back to the car many a time. It was up for sale again and no doubt its priceless – well beyond our reach anyway! Photos taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018. Arrowtown, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand

If you’d like to see more photos there’s plenty available online:

Real Estate listing with twenty photos

Holiday Accommodation listing

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

