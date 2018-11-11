This morning I suggested that we check out a park in Gore that we haven’t visited since we moved here in February, called Hamilton Park. We crossed a large green open space and found a walking track on the other side. To our delight we found lots of hawthorn trees in blossom, mostly in varying shades of pink. We walked along the track and took lots of blossom photos before reaching a fast-running stream (we’ve had a lot of rain lately so all the rivers are high). On our way back to the car I took a shot looking back across the green space toward the distant hawthorn blossom and another of a daisy-covered lawn (appeared to be an ex croquet or bowls lawn). I love daisies!

Photos taken by Liz Sun 11 Nov 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements