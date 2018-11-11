Arrowtown Delight

Arrowtown is a beautiful old town that dates back to the goldmining days.. so many of these locations in Otago came to life in the days of the goldrush in the 1860s. Arrowtown is near to the resort of Queenstown and is famous for its gold mining history, historic buildings, and fabulous autumn colours. Nevertheless, it has a growing population of residents for whom it is simply “home”. Despite the influx of tourists, its still a truly wonderful town that has loads of character. Property values have skyrocketed, particularly in the last decade.

Nigel took these two photos when we were walking to the town centre via some side streets on 27 October 2018. This corner property with an attractive house and Cornus (dogwood) in full bloom caught our eye. Magic combination!

Arrowtown, Queenstown Lakes District, New Zealand

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements