Colours in Bannerman Park

We walked through Bannerman Park on 02 November and everywhere we looked there were so many colours! We’re fortunate to have this lovely park in close walking distance to our rental house. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Nigel took all these photos except the last two. All the bright colours are azaleas.
The first photo is of Drimys winteri
Beautiful cones on this conifer that we passed as we entered the park..
The next one I cropped out of a vertical shot that Nigel took..
From a large conifer tree, the cones were tiny in relation to the tree size..
Another azalea that looked stunning, deep salmon colour..
Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Lovely, Liz. I am glad your spring is colorful.
Thanks Tanja, best spring I’ve ever known I think!
These photos are gorgeous!
Thank you, glad you liked them!
I’ll say! You’ve covered quite a range, Liz. Those pink blossoms, (? azaleas) are extraordinarily wow. I really like the cones, too—something about the symmetry, I think. I expect you’ll be making fun finds there all of your summer.
When I walked outside the house today I found a big fat peony bud (red) so we’ll have our very own peony flower soon! We’ve never had a peony in our own garden before 🙂
Lovely! We once had neighbors with large planting of them and one June when the peonies were about to bloom the neighbors went away for a month. And said I could take all I wanted—it was fun.
What a lovely treat Ellen! Wonderful to have neighbours like that 🙂
