Colours in Bannerman Park

We walked through Bannerman Park on 02 November and everywhere we looked there were so many colours! We’re fortunate to have this lovely park in close walking distance to our rental house. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Nigel took all these photos except the last two. All the bright colours are azaleas.

The first photo is of Drimys winteri

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_01

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_02

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_03

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_04

Beautiful cones on this conifer that we passed as we entered the park..

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_05

The next one I cropped out of a vertical shot that Nigel took..

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_06

From a large conifer tree, the cones were tiny in relation to the tree size..

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_07

Another azalea that looked stunning, deep salmon colour..

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_08

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_09

gore_bannerman_02Nov18_10

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

8 thoughts on “Colours in Bannerman Park

  3. I’ll say! You’ve covered quite a range, Liz. Those pink blossoms, (? azaleas) are extraordinarily wow. I really like the cones, too—something about the symmetry, I think. I expect you’ll be making fun finds there all of your summer.

