Colours in Bannerman Park

We walked through Bannerman Park on 02 November and everywhere we looked there were so many colours! We’re fortunate to have this lovely park in close walking distance to our rental house. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Nigel took all these photos except the last two. All the bright colours are azaleas.

The first photo is of Drimys winteri

Beautiful cones on this conifer that we passed as we entered the park..

The next one I cropped out of a vertical shot that Nigel took..

From a large conifer tree, the cones were tiny in relation to the tree size..

Another azalea that looked stunning, deep salmon colour..

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

