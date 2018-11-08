Peony or Paeony

I love the waves of different flowers cycling through this spring season. Now peonies are coming in to bloom. We found this beautiful bloom when walking through Gore Gardens on 02 Nov 2018. There were a couple of blooms, heads hanging downwards, and I went over and lifted one to see what it was like, and gasped with delight! Nigel took this photo while I held the flower head. Gore Gardens, Southland, New Zealand
I won’t be publishing any more posts today but I’d like to make a couple of recommendations to other blogs that I’ve enjoyed this morning…
Recommendations
Wendy from the North Island (NZ) who identified my bright pink flowers as Ixia posted three photos of her own Ixia plants in flower, each with a different colour. Well worth taking a look.. one of her examples has BLUE flowers! At: Ixia In Many Colours
PARIS IN PICTURES, SCENE ON THE STREET : My poet friend Damien B. Donnelly from Paris, whom I featured in Hunger is Not a Harbour provides us with his own take on life as he finds it on the streets of Paris – his gallery of photos is stunning.. colour, style, lifestyle, quirky and loads of fun to view!
Text by Liz, Photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Oh how I love peony flowers.
Beautiful aren’t they? It would have been too hot for them where I grew up, I treasure them now we live down south in a cooler climate.
I, too, love the different varieties of peonies, Liz. Some are wide open, some completely filled with petals, and they must come in all colors.
I’ve only become familiar with them since living down south and now I look forward to seeing them every spring, they’re a real treat!
